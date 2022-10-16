NEOSHO, Mo. — A piece of equipment used to simulate a critical hazard in a structure fire could soon benefit both Neosho and Joplin firefighters.
Pending final approval from the Neosho City Council, the city of Neosho will relocate a Drager Swede flashover simulator from one of its stations to the Joplin Public Safety Training Center. According to the terms of a memorandum of understanding between the two cities, the relocation will allow Joplin firefighters to use the simulator and allow Neosho firefighters to use the Joplin center's other training systems.
The deal is being hailed as a win-win by both departments.
"They have two different rooms in that training tower that are basically remote-controlled, where guys can go in and practice fighting fires, safe entry, ventilation," said Neosho fire Chief Aaron Houk. "They can also practice using a standpipe system. We don't have many opportunities to train with those."
The arrangement grants Joplin's department a simulator it has been wanting.
"We have been trying to get one, and cost is absolutely the reason for not having one," said Joplin fire Chief Gerald Ezell. "In exchange, they can use our burn building and classrooms. It just makes sense; we have a partnership with them already."
Flashover focus
A flashover is an extremely dangerous event in an already hazardous situation: one that occurs when every combustible surface exposed to thermal radiation in an enclosed space rapidly and simultaneously ignites. That includes the smoke coming from a fire, Houk said.
The result is a dangerous explosion in which an entire room jumps rapidly to more than 1,100 degrees. A human being cannot usually survive more than 10 seconds in such an environment, according to information from Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A flashover's effect is similar to a backdraft's effect, but a flashover is driven by increasing temperatures while a backdraft is driven by sudden ventilation changes. A flashover can occur in buildings with concealed spaces, room partitions, lower ceiling heights or energy-efficient or hurricane windows, according to information from FEMA.
It is a critical event to identify and prevent, Houk said, because firefighters can try to cool a structure down with water before a flashover occurs. The flashover simulator allows firefighters to see such an event happen, including the appearance of a fire before a flashover happens.
"With this, we can make a flashover in a controlled environment and let firefighters see it," Houk said. "It's a big thing in training for young firefighters to realize what that environment looks like before it flashes. If you get a couple of rooms that flash, well, a person can survive roughly six to 10 seconds in an environment that hot."
Neosho's Drager Swede flashover simulator was purchased in 2006 for $50,932, according to city documentation. Money from FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grants program, awarded in 2002, was used to make the purchase.
City officials said they believe the grant covered the entire cost of the simulator but were unable to confirm that as of Thursday. According to an application for a fiscal year 2021 grant on FEMA's website, the required match from a fire department was 15%.
According to city documentation, the flashover simulator's chains and cables are in good condition. The only maintenance costs over the last 15 years have been for painting the exterior. It is currently at Neosho's Fire Station No. 2, located at 501 Industrial Drive.
Ezell said his department has been wanting one but has been unable to budget funds or secure a grant for the cost.
Deal details
Under the agreement, both departments will be able to use the simulator. In addition:
• Joplin's department will allow usage of its training tower, skid pad, burn props and classrooms at no cost, pending reasonable scheduling. Joplin will also prohibit other entities from using the simulator.
• Neosho's department will maintain ownership of the simulator and will handle relocation and installation costs, as well as financial responsibility for maintenance and repair of the simulator.
• Both departments are required to pay for responsibility, insurance and liability for their own employees.
The agreement lasts for a year, with automatic yearlong renewals.
Ezell said the city of Joplin has already given final approval for its end of the deal. The only thing pending from Neosho is a second and third reading from the Neosho City Council, which is expected to be a part of a consent agenda for its Tuesday meeting. The council on Oct. 4 approved the agreement 5-0.
