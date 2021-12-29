Neosho Holiday Classic

Fans check out the action during the Neosho/Cassville boys game at the Neosho Holiday Classic on Tuesday at Neosho High School.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a basketball tournament's economic impact. 

The Neosho Holiday Classic continues through Thursday. We look at what it does for the city, as well as a disagreement over how it receives proceeds from a hotel-motel tax. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • A substitute teacher accused of sexual contact with a student. 
  • Hospital leaders warning about an increase in COVID cases. 
  • Some county offices staying open to take property tax payments. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.