Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a basketball tournament's economic impact.
The Neosho Holiday Classic continues through Thursday. We look at what it does for the city, as well as a disagreement over how it receives proceeds from a hotel-motel tax.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A substitute teacher accused of sexual contact with a student.
- Hospital leaders warning about an increase in COVID cases.
- Some county offices staying open to take property tax payments.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
