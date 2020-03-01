NEOSHO, Mo. — On Sunday afternoon, Clint Dalbom summed up opening day along Hickory Creek this way: "I would proclaim it as a great success."
At one point, he said he counted more than 100 cars and 250 people fishing for rainbows along the creek.
"There were people everywhere. They were slaying the fish," he added.
The morning began with a blessing from the mayor, with sirens going off at 6:30 a.m., just as they do every March 1 at Roaring River State Park near Cassville to signal the opening day of catch-and-keep trout season in Missouri. The siren in Neosho came courtesy of a firetruck that arrived at the Spring Street bridge in time to kick off events.
About 2.7 miles of Hickory Creek from Missouri Highway 86 to near its confluence with Shoal Creek are rated a white-ribbon trout stream by the Missouri Department of Conservation. And though it is one of about 20 trout streams in the state rated blue-, red- or white-ribbon streams, it is the only one that runs through a city of any size.
Dalbom, parks superintendent for the city of Neosho, believes that's an opportunity for the city, and this year he drummed up some opening day events to lure trout anglers away from Roaring River, which draws thousands of people every March 1.
Hickory Creek, which is fed by numerous Ozark springs, flows through Morse Park, and is within a short walk of the square, of schools, of the courthouse and much more. City crews had been clearing out the stream in anticipation of the event.
Throughout the morning, many were catching their limit.
At one point, Kenny Balls, park supervisor, turned to Dalbom and said: "I had no idea there were so many fish in that creek."
Unlike Roaring River, which is stocked daily through Oct. 31, the end of catch-and-keep season, and which was stocked with 7,000 fish for the weekend opener, Hickory Creek is stocked five times a year, with a total of 2,500 fish, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
And also unlike Roaring River, where anglers have to buy a daily tag, trout fishing at Hickory Creek requires an annual trout permit, which costs $7 per adult for Missouri residents, as well as a fishing license.
"It couldn't have gone any better," Dalbom said of the day. "It just brought joy to me that many people out there enjoying our park."
