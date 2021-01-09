NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho voters will once again decide whether to assess a use tax on internet purchases.
Citing increased internet buying and associated lost sales tax revenues, as well as slim margins of defeat in previous elections, Neosho City Council members reached a consensus last Tuesday to place the measure on the April 6 ballot.
The council is expected to approve an ordinance formalizing the ballot language soon. The deadline for cities to place measures on the spring ballot is Jan. 26.
"We lost by eight (votes) last time," said Mayor Carmin Allen during the meeting. "It's about getting people more educated about it."
Use taxes are similar to sales taxes, but use taxes are assessed only on online and other out-of-state purchases. Local use taxes in Missouri are assessed at the same rate as local sales taxes, with the revenue going to governmental bodies such as cities, counties and states. In Neosho's case, the tax rate would be 3%.
The main difference is that a use tax is not intended to be an additional sales tax. The use tax would be assessed only on purchases obtained from online retailers such as Amazon or other out-of-state vendors. A use tax would not be applied on purchases made from traditional brick-and-mortar businesses in Neosho.
"People don't understand that it is not a sales tax increase," Allen said. "I've heard people say they don't want to pay more sales tax, and they won't."
Use and sales taxes are not applied on top of one another. Sales taxes apply primarily to local purchases; a use tax applies primarily to online purchases.
Voters rejected the tax measure twice in 2019 by slim margins. In April of that year, the measure failed by only 15 votes, 335 to 320. In November, the measure failed again by only eight votes, 348 to 340.
Council members during the 2019 elections noted people's increased use of internet shopping. Since the pandemic, internet shopping has grown considerably, said council member Angela Thomas.
"Look at what's happened with COVID," Thomas said. "People are doing a lot more online shopping, and that's a lot of revenue we are missing out on."
Council members will be expected to consider a measure that is similar to the 2019 measures, with one change — because a use tax is intended to match the local sales tax, the rate would be 3%, not 2.5%. Neosho voters in June 2020 approved a 0.5% increase in the city's sales tax to provide money for its police and fire departments.
Neosho residents currently pay a combined city, county and state total of 8.86% in sales tax on local purchases.
