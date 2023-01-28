NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters in April will decide whether to approve a $14 million bond issue for the Neosho School District to build a new agriculture building and tackle other projects around the district.
The ballot language was approved earlier this month by the Neosho Board of Education.
The proposal calls for a new agricultural building, security and safety upgrades, improvements at the high school, upgrades to elementary library and playground facilities, updates to the transportation facility, and the purchase of property currently being leased by the district.
Approval of the bond issue would not increase the district's debt-service levy of 64 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, but it would extend that rate by six years to 2043. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $706.80 annually in school taxes under the district's total levy of $3.72.
School administrators say the current building, a vocational building on the southeast corner of the high school property, is overcrowded, landlocked and obsolete for the nearly 500 students enrolled in the program.
“The ag program is one of the largest in the district, as far as high school curriculum is concerned,” Superintendent Jim Cummins said.
The newly built junior high school opened in 2017, and the land surrounding it is already being used for hay and cattle production, the superintendent said.
“It is a perfect location for the ag facility; it will have a meat lab and it will be a state-of-the-art ag facility, which is perfect for our region with all the ag related jobs we have in this area,” he said.
The new building would feature the ability to instruct students on processing hoof-to-table-ready products with the development of a meat processing section.
By building at the junior high site, the district also could add more freshman classes and upper-level classes in agriculture, such as construction or mechanics.
There is potential for matching grants through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for equipment, the superintendent said.
“We are excited to see if our community will support our ballot proposal,” Cummins said. “Of the other ballot items, the new ag facility is the marquee piece.”
Cummins said there also will be opportunities for community partners to contribute to the project.
“As we have done with the La-Z-Boy End Zone Facility and the Freeman Performing Arts Center, we will have some opportunities for people to invest in our students and the ag program,” he said.
Voters in June 2020 approved a tax increase for the school district that was used to build a performing arts center, field house and several storm shelters. Most of those projects have been completed; the performing arts center is still under construction and set to be finished by May, Cummins said.
Cummins said the surrounding districts of Diamond, Seneca and McDonald County all have self-supporting agricultural programs.
Neosho does as well, Cummins said, but "we just want to enhance ours to meet the ever-changing needs in the industry.”
