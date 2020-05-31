NEOSHO, Mo. — When Neosho voters go to the polls Tuesday, they will find two incumbents and two challengers vying for three open seats on the Board of Education as well as one City Council incumbent facing two challengers for a single open seat.
SCHOOL BOARD
Incumbents David Steele and Kim Wood and challengers Melissa Wright and Kevin Butler are running for three open seats on the ballot. Each position carries a three-year term. Incumbent Brett Day did not file for reelection.
• WOOD, 58, of Neosho, is running for her third term on the board. She works in real estate sales at Keller Williams of Southwest Missouri and previously worked at Joplin South Middle School as a part-time secretary for the school’s counselor. She attended school in Seneca for 11 years and graduated from Parkwood High School in Joplin. She holds an associate degree in elementary education from Crowder College.
• STEELE, 40, of Neosho, was chosen by the Board of Education to fill a vacant seat after an unsuccessful election bid last year. He has worked the past two years as the department manager at the Carthage-based Schreiber Foods and is currently attending Pittsburg (Kansas) State University for a degree in environmental health and safety management. He has lived in Southwest Missouri his entire life.
• WRIGHT, 40, of Neosho, is a lifelong resident of Southwest Missouri. She is a life and health insurance agent and owner of the Wright Quote Insurance in Neosho. She graduated from Diamond High School. She is a published children’s author. This is her first bid for elective office.
• BUTLER, 53, of Neosho, has worked as an independent management information specialist and consultant since mid-2004. Before that, he was in the Navy for nearly 21 years. He’s earned degrees in computer science, environmental health, workforce education and human resource development, and management information systems. This is his third bid for a Neosho School Board seat.
CITY COUNCIL
Incumbent Jon Stephens, who is seeking his second term, faces challenges by Clyde Hopper and Tyler DeWitt for the lone City Council seat on the ballot. The council consists of five members elected at large by voters for three-year terms.
• STEPHENS, 42, was first elected to the City Council in 2017 and is vying for a second term. The 11-year Neosho resident works as the office manager for Signature Granite in Neosho and as a real estate agent at Realty Executives Tri-States. He and his wife have owned and operated Calotype Photography in Neosho for 15 years.
• HOPPER, 76, of Neosho, has been in real estate sales for 35 years with ReeceNichols in Neosho. He also was in home renovations during those years. He was born in Stella and has lived in Newton County for 60-plus years. He earned a degree in education from Missouri State University and taught and coached sports at Carl Junction High School. This is his first bid for a City Council seat.
• DEWITT, 41, has lived in Neosho for 35 years. He is the operations manager for the Lowe’s store in Neosho. He is also the owner of DeWitt Custom Homes; he has been remodeling and building homes for 22 years as well as managing numerous businesses in a variety of fields for the past 20 years. He graduated from Neosho High School in 1997 and later earned a degree from Crowder College. This is his first bid for elective office.
