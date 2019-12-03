NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed charges that a Neosho woman was facing in a home-invasion assault that resulted in a prison sentence for one co-defendant and jail time for another.
Burglary and assault charges filed on Jamie L. Haiar, 38, were dismissed at a hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court. Haiar had been accused of playing a role in a home-invasion assault of Dwight Ferguson, 58, on Oct. 9, 2018, at his home on Redbud Road near Seneca.
Two co-defendants in the case, Jameson Schubert, 28, of Neosho, and Dalton J. Starr, 27, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty, with Schubert assessed a six-year prison term for felony assault and Starr a 10-month jail stint for misdemeanor assault. But the charges against Haiar were dismissed in light of statements the victim had made expressing his belief that she was an unwilling participant in the crime, Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Miller told the Globe.
Probable-cause affidavits filed in the case alleged that Haiar knocked on Ferguson's door and that the suspects forced their way inside when he opened the door to see who was there. Schubert then started punching him in the face while Starr told a woman who was staying at the address a few days with Ferguson's roommate that the beating would stop when she gave them the drugs they were there to steal.
The woman reportedly told the intruders that the roommate, who was not present, had the drugs they were after just to get Schubert to stop punching Ferguson. But Starr pushed her down on a couch and joined in the beating of Ferguson.
Ferguson, who suffered an orbital bone fracture and other facial injuries in the attack, testified at a preliminary hearing that he also was left with lingering psychological effects and memory issues as a result of the assault. He also testified that he was acquainted with Starr, had met Haiar previously and did not know Schubert, his primary assailant.
