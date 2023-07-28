A longtime Neosho educator will be honored Monday as a Pioneer in Education by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Shirley Cummins and four other Pioneers will be recognized during the 62nd annual Cooperative Conference for School Administrators in Lake Ozark, with more than 600 school leaders expected to be in attendance.
Cummins was born and raised in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, before moving to Neosho with her husband. She taught students in the 10th through 12th grades at Neosho High School before moving into the role of assistant high school principal and then high school principal a couple of years later.
While principal, she was awarded the Missouri School Counselor Association’s award for Administrator of the Year in 2004. She also established and co-authored the first Career Ladder plan for the district, was awarded a state grant to establish the first computer writing lab in Southwest Missouri, introduced the first Caring Communities Initiative to Neosho and co-founded an incentive program for students and teachers.
Additional Pioneers to be honored on Monday are Audrey Brown-Mitchell, of Crystal City; Maxine Clark, of St. Louis; Bernard J. DuBray, of O'Fallon; and Roger Dorson, of Salisbury.
“These individuals are champions for public education in Missouri, striving for excellence and advocating for students throughout their careers,” said Margie Vandeven, education commissioner in a statement. “DESE is honored to recognize the hard work and dedication of these Pioneers in Education.”
State education officials have presented the Pioneer in Education awards for 48 years. The awards honor teachers, school administrators, citizens and lawmakers for their distinguished careers and contributions to public education in Missouri.
