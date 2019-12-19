NEOSHO, Mo. — For almost 20 years, the lobby of the Neosho Freeman Family YMCA has remained essentially unchanged with a square information desk welcoming members.
Ben Coffey, chief executive officer of the Tri-State YMCA, which manages the Neosho Y, said the space needs the makeover that will be paid for with a $30,000 donation from Freeman Neosho Hospital.
Paula Baker, president and CEO, and others with Freeman Health System attended a news conference on Thursday to present the check to the YMCA.
A number of 4-year-old students from the YMCA’s preschool attended the event to say thank you for the donation.
Coffey pointed to the children as he spoke.
“This is who we’re helping,” Coffey said. “Not just us today but everybody beyond today. I want to say thank you for believing in us, thank you for believing in our mission. Thank you to the board for helping me down this pathway. This gift will go a long way to serving people.”
Needed improvements
Coffey said the updated lobby and entrance are phase one of a three-phase renovation that will take a few years.
He hopes to start work on the lobby sometime in the first quarter of 2020.
YMCA member Dennis Smith, of Neosho, was working out in the fitness room with his son on Thursday and talked about the need for improvements at the Y.
“It never hurts to update; old members like to see updates,” Smith said. "They just painted some of the walls in here, they’ve changed some machines around, but it is what it is. It’s an old building, and it’s ready for an update.”
Smith said he comes to the YMCA almost every day to stay in shape.
“I’m happy this gym is here; it’s real convenient for me,” Smith said. “I’m here in Neosho, so it’s really convenient. I’d like to see more running activities, I’d like to see a track, but I think it’s great. That $30,000 is a lot to donate.”
Coffey said the money will pay to create a more welcoming first experience for people coming into the YMCA.
“This really started about a year ago when we had a community stakeholders meeting to help us really form our strategic plan,” Coffey said. “Some of that plan was how to be more engaging to what we call the health seeker, somebody who is just starting out, somebody who is fresh or even hasn’t started out yet on their healthy living journey.
“We decided to start as soon as you walk in the front doors and go back as far as we can, make a space that is warm, welcoming and engaging to the population that we serve,” he said.
Other features will come later.
Coffey said specific changes are still being planned, but preliminary ideas call for a smaller desk for the clerk, space in the lobby for social engagement and relationship building, and softer colors.
“That space has served its purpose, but like any industry, any business, you’ve got to stay relevant,” Coffey said. “If you’re comfortable in a space you’re able to achieve so much more.”
Coffey said the future phases will enhance the fitness experience and the preschool classroom area.
Freeman support
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, said Freeman has been involved in the YMCA since donating $1 million toward its construction in 2000 and 2001.
“It’s so important because Freeman’s mission, at the heart of it, is to help make our communities healthy, and provide good health and innovative treatment to all the residents of our service area,” Baker said. “Newton and McDonald counties are very important to us. We want to put everything in place that we possibly can to help people be healthy.”
Renee Denton, chief operating officer at Freeman Neosho Hospital, talked about the history of the hospital in Neosho and how health care has changed in the 93 years since Dr. Onal Sale saw the need to build it.
“In years past, people sought care only for pregnancies, acute illness, emergency surgeries or disease process,” Denton said. “In fact, I’m sure many of you in this room may have memories of loved ones who would proudly say that they have never seen a physician in their life or perhaps only once or twice.
“With advancement of science and technology, we now know and continue to learn every day, the importance of practicing preventive wellness," she said. "To keep a community healthy, it takes more than a single entity. It takes a village.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.