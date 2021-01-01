Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.