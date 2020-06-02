NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor has filed first-degree murder charges on the nephew of a man who was found Saturday beaten to death and disposed of in a pile of debris outside his home near Neosho.
James H. Bryant, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in the death of his 55-year-old uncle, Robert L. Bryant.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the nephew and uncle lived together at 15726 Finch Road, where a neighbor reported finding Robert Bryant's body in a pile of debris. The corpse appeared to have been discarded there several days previously. The neighbor discovered it looking for the source of a strong odor of decomposition.
The victim appeared to have been struck several times in the head with a blunt object, according to the affidavit.
Other family members who live in the area told investigators with the Newton County Sheriff's Department that they had not seen Robert Bryant since the previous Sunday.
According to the affidavit, his mother told investigators that he lived with his nephew and that the two men fought constantly. Robert Bryant's sister, who is the mother of the defendant and who formerly lived with her son and brother, confirmed that they were often at odds, according to the affidavit. Yet a third relative reported that James Bryant had threatened to kill Robert Bryant and other members of the family.
James Bryant, who was in custody at the Ottawa County Jail in Oklahoma this past weekend when the body was discovered, purportedly told the undersheriff there that he had something to confess. According to the affidavit, he eventually admitted to a detective working the case that he killed his uncle.
"We were arguing and I took a black and gold hammer and hit him on the head repeatedly and drug his body outside and covered him up," the suspect told the detective, according to the affidavit.
He said he got mad when Robert Bryant told him he was going to move out and take his disability check with him. He said he grabbed the hammer and hit him in the side of the head with claw part of the hammer. He said his uncle fell to the floor between a bed and the closet, and he dragged him outside to the trash pile and covered him up with some plastic and a tire.
A no-bond warrant has been issued in Missouri for James Bryant's arrest, and extradition proceedings are anticipated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.