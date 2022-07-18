NEVADA, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department and Nevada police and fire departments are teaming up with the American Red Cross to see who can recruit the most blood donors in their community.
Eligible donors can participate in the blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Vernon County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 1488 E. Ashland. Blood donations will help decide which agency wins "bragging rights."
In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed — one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years, the agency said. In the Missouri and Arkansas region, 1,451 fewer donations were made than expected.
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Participants are asked to enter or mention sponsor code "VernonCounty" at the time of registration. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
