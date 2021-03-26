NEVADA, Mo. — A judge this week ordered a Nevada woman to stand trial on drug-trafficking charges related to a controlled buy of suspected heroin that was later determined to be the narcotic fentanyl.
Sebrina M. Haynes, 27, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of first-degree trafficking in drugs and maintaining a public nuisance. Judge Brandon Fisher set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court on April 9.
Haynes was arrested on the charge April 21 following a controlled buy operation conducted by the Nevada Police Department. The buy led a to search warrant being served on her residence at 1402 N. Ash St. and the seizure of $380, $180 of which matched the serial numbers on bills used to make the controlled buy, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
