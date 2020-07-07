NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge has sentenced a Nevada, Missouri, woman to seven years in prison on a conviction for trafficking in methamphetamine.
Amanda L. Peery, 41, pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree trafficking in drugs at a hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
Her plea deal dismissed two other counts of drug trafficking that she was facing in the case and limited her sentence to seven years. She had been facing from five to 15 years on each of the counts. Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea bargain and assessed Peery the agreed-upon length of prison term.
The conviction stems from an arrest Jan. 31, 2018, at a residence on Joplin Street in Neosho. The Newton County Sheriff's Department was executing a search warrant there when Amanda Peery and her husband, John E. Peery Jr., 37, pulled up to the residence in a pickup truck.
A probable-cause affidavit states that in the excitement of the moment, John Peery blurted out to investigators that he and his wife had taken out a small loan to drive down from Nevada and purchase 3 ounces of meth from Cherie Copeland, who was under arrest inside the residence.
The affidavit states that Amanda Peery was found to have $1,100 in her possession and John Peery another $600 as they were taken into custody.
Investigators seized almost half a pound of methamphetamine inside the residence in addition to $2,657, and both Copeland and Danny Devore, 47, were arrested and charged with trafficking.
Devore pleaded guilty in January to first-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm and received concurrent sentences of eight years for trafficking and four years for the firearm offense. Charges against Copeland were dismissed.
Amanda Peery was arrested again in March 2019 after the Vernon County Sheriff's Department received information that a manager of a fast-food restaurant in Nevada purportedly was peddling drugs while on the job at the business. A search warrant was obtained, and some meth allegedly was found in her possession, leading to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance. That charge has since been dismissed, according to Vernon County Circuit Court records.
John Peery pleaded guilty in June to trafficking in the Newton County case and received a suspended imposition of sentence with five years of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.