New Aldi store under construction in Joplin

Groundwork for construction of a new Aldi store has begun on the west side of Joplin.
A spokesman for Aldi could not provide details such as the targeted opening date for the store but confirmed that construction is underway at 2630 S. McClelland Blvd.
A building permit issued for the project in March lists construction cost at $2.25 million.
The 2.75-acre site for the store was purchased from Joplin's land bank, the Joplin Redevelopment Corp., last July for $900,860.
A former chairman of the JRC, Fred Osborne, said when the sale was announced that the land board worked with the company over several months to make the deal after contacting company officials to offer land for a second site after learning that Aldi was conducting a nationwide expansion.
The chain has 1,900 stores in 36 states, with plans to have 2,500 stores across the country by 2022. The company solicits the submission of information about suitable building sites on its website at www.aldi.us, saying it looks for locations in a community or regional shopping district with a daily traffic count of at least 20,000 vehicles per day.
The Joplin land was part of a 10-acre tract the JRC originally purchased for a senior living project that was scuttled after the master development firm Wallace Bajjali Development Partners defaulted on its redevelopment contract with the city several years ago.
Part of that 10 acres was sold to developer Kevin Parker for $400,000. He built the $9.4 million Memorial Hills senior apartment complex there that opened in January.
Another section of the land, about 3.7 acres, was sold to the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area for $354,900 for construction of the recently completed Joplin Bungalows. It is intended to house people whose incomes are so low that they have had difficulty finding a place to live since the 2011 tornado.
Aldi already operates a Joplin store at 3205 E. 20th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.