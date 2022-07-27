Edward Raschen, who has worked in schools in Southeast Kansas, has been named the new assistant principal at Joplin High School, the district announced Wednesday.
He succeeds Jacob Williams, who was recently named principal of South Middle School, as one of several assistant principals at the high school.
“We are super excited for Mr. Raschen to join our team at Joplin High School,” said Stephen Gilbreth, Joplin High School principal, in a statement. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and a heart for students, teachers and staff. I know Mr. Raschen will be an excellent fit for the greatest high school in the universe.”
Raschen comes to Joplin from Altamont, Kansas, where he has worked as an assistant principal, athletic director, teacher and coach for basketball, football and track. He also previously worked at the school district in Coffeyville, Kansas, where he served on the curriculum development team and the building leadership team, and chaired a department.
“I am truly blessed and humbled to become a part of the Joplin High School team,” Raschen said in a statement. “I look forward to serving the Joplin High School students, family members, faculty, staff and administrators.”
Raschen holds bachelor’s degrees in art and history from Southwestern College and master’s degrees in history and school leadership from Baker University. He also holds an educational specialist degree for advanced studies in leadership from Pittsburg State University and is working toward a doctorate in education administration from the University of Kansas.
Raschen also currently serves as a commissioned officer for the Kansas Army National Guard.
