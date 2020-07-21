A Joplin businessman who has been an automotive mechanic for about 40 years recently launched a ministry to help people with low-cost vehicle repairs.
Mike Gideon has owned Gideon’s Tire and Auto shop at 715 N. Schifferdecker Ave. in Joplin for 25 years and recently opened a nonprofit automotive repair shop called Higher Power Garage on the same property. The new shop officially opened its doors June 1.
“Our mission is to help people repair the transportation they have,” Gideon said. “We do, on occasion, have cars donated to us, and we’re able to sell those back out at a very low price. Our purpose is to fix cars, but our mission is to help people improve their lives.”
The ministry provides low-cost automotive repairs for single parents, disabled veterans, widows and widowers, those who have children with disabilities and others who may need help. The word "garage" on the sign out front is crossed out because Gideon believes it’s more than just a repair shop — it’s a chance for a better life.
“We’ve been doing a similar program through Gideon’s Tire for several years, working with Neighbor Connect,” Gideon said, referencing a program offered through Watered Gardens. “It’s always been a desire when I retired that I would just build a shop at home. I really never thought it would be anything like this.”
Higher Power Garage recently received a $4,000 grant from the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust to cover general operating expenses. Gideon said he was pleasantly surprised to have received the check in the mail.
“We were really blessed that they’ve seen the validity of our ministry to want to invest in us,” he said. “We’re using it to cover operational costs because we don’t charge labor on anything. We charge for parts, but at a very low markup to cover some of the overhead and shop supplies. We want to keep it affordable for people. It doesn’t do much good if we’re charging shop rates.”
'Best position in life'
Army veteran and single mother Tabitha Morelock relocated to Joplin from Wynne, Arkansas, in 2018 with her two daughters in hopes of finding a fresh start. She was hired by Gideon in March and now serves as co-owner of Higher Power Garage, hoping to pay it forward to others who are experiencing hardships.
“I reached out to Mike for a job when I was still living out in Arkansas, and he reached out to me,” Morelock said. “We were here for about eight months, and I turned in a second job application. He interviewed me and hired me as an alignment tech. He helped us out when I first started working for him because my car broke down as soon as we got here.”
Morelock was eventually able to purchase another vehicle, but pieces were falling apart and the air conditioning was broken. Gideon saw that and donated a car to the family.
“He didn’t want anything in return and has 100% sincere generosity and compassion,” Morelock said. “I’m learning there are people like that out here. I had lost all faith in humanity until I met him. This has been the best position in life that we’ve ever been.”
Morelock said one of her goals as co-owner is to help restore people’s hope, just as she said Gideon did for her.
“A lot of people run you down, and it will leave you pessimistic and hateful, especially when you had to always do it alone,” she said. “He really stepped in and changed my mindset. I never had to ask for help. He reached out and saw that we needed help.”
The garage is outfitted with four service bays and a large community room where the ministry hosts free public classes, including a basic automotive course that goes over topics like how to change a tire or the oil. The goal is to offer different life skill courses at least once a month.
“We really felt like there’s a need for parenting and homemaking skills,” Gideon said. “We’re looking at budgeting, resume writing and interview skills.”
Need some help?
Higher Power Garage, 711 N. Schifferdecker Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 417-438-5570. Eligible clients can fill out an application, and selected individuals will be interviewed before repairs are made. Online applications are available at www.higherpowergarage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.