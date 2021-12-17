Missouri Southern State University will proceed as planned with its new CAPS program despite a lack of participation by the Joplin School District, university officials pledged.
“We’re moving forward as we are,” said Brad Hodson, executive vice president. “It’s going very well.”
CAPS, or the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, is a national model for collaboration among local school districts, higher education and industry. It offers high school students, typically juniors and seniors, the opportunity to see life on a college campus while working toward a professional goal in local industry.
Missouri Southern’s CAPS program will begin in August 2022. Three fields of focus for courses have been identified as health sciences, human services and business/entrepreneurship. Participating students can receive up to three credit hours at MSSU per semester.
The Webb City and Carl Junction school districts have already signed on to participate, together sending up to 61 students to the program next year.
The Joplin Board of Education earlier this week voted 4-3 to reject the program, with several school board members citing its cost. The district would have been allotted 59 seats for students, and at a cost of $2,498 per student, that would have cost the district $147,382 per year — a fee that would have had to be paid regardless of whether all 59 seats were filled.
Other school districts now could potentially take some or all of Joplin’s seats, Hodson said.
“We are talking to some other school districts,” he said, adding that a few are doing internal assessments to determine whether they can or want to participate. “As soon as word got out that this program was launching, we received expression of interest from other schools.”
The university also continues to look for employers willing to be part of CAPS, Hodson said. Some, including Mercy, Liberty and Arvest Bank, have already pledged their support, CAPS officials said this week.
“We’re focused, as we have been, on identifying industry partners that will agree to serve as a location and partner with some of the high school students,” Hodson said. “We’re looking for sponsors who will underwrite the cost of the dual-credit tuition for students.”
The CAPS program had initially been proposed as part of Project Launchpad, the planned redevelopment of the former Joplin Public Library building as a downtown hub for business and education. The Launchpad proposal has been put on hold while the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, which had been spearheading the project, searches for a new president.
Hodson said Missouri Southern remains supportive of the Launchpad project, and added that it is “not ultimately tied to CAPS.”
