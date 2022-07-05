CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage is taking the reins of its tourism and promotion efforts and has hired a new tourism director who will play an active role in creating the job for which she has been hired.
City Administrator Greg Dagnan announced Tuesday that the city had hired Katie Fields, previously with Missouri Southern State University’s Small Business Development Center, to be its first tourism director.
“I’m super excited to be a part of such a wonderful community,” Fields said. “We’re actually moving to Carthage this fall. We’re building a house right now, so to be able to not just live in such a wonderful community but work there too and be a part of change or just growing the community to impact generations, not just my generations and generations before me, but generations to come, I’m super excited.”
Dagnan said Fields will be responsible for the “management and operating functions of the tourism department for the promotion and marketing of the city of Carthage as a tourism destination.”
Dagnan said city lodging tax committee has been working for several months to decide how to promote the city in the future. The decision was made to create an in-house tourism office and hire a director.
“The common joke among our committee, we are not putting cart before the horse but our cart and our horse are side by side,” Dagnan said. “We definitely know what we want. We don’t want to just focus on heads in beds, which is the saying because we have a lodging tax that funds this position. We want to really do a comprehensive tourism marketing plan to bring people to the city. We’ve got all these existing partners that are great. We’ve got the Carthage chamber, we’ve got Vision Carthage, (and) we’ve got what’s going on at the Boots Court. There are so many people we can partner with, and we want to do that and have a comprehensive tourism plan.”
Dagnan said he expects Fields to play a big role in developing the tourism office.
“We wanted to hire an expert so they could help us develop this plan,” Dagnan said. “That was one of the interview answers where Katie just blew us away. She definitely has enough tourism experience that she immediately started throwing out ideas. If you want it to look like this, we could do A, B and C. Honestly, that impressed us a lot.”
At the same time Dagnan announced her hiring, Fields announced Tuesday on her LinkedIn page that she was leaving Missouri Southern.
Fields said she researched Carthage extensively before interviewing for the position, but she was also influenced by a trip her parents took her and her brother on when she was a child.
“One of my fondest memories was when we moved here when I was a little girl. We moved here from Southern California, and one of the first things, probably within the first week after we moved to Joplin, was my parents took me and my brother to the Civil War park in Carthage,” Fields said, adding, "It’s such a hidden treasure, and people deserve to know about it.”
Fields said she’s also used to helping develop the jobs where she’s working.
“That’s actually been a lot of my past positions, so I’m excited,” she said. “I’m going to use the first couple of months just to get to know people, get to know the community, get to know the wants and needs, and what people want in Carthage and where people see it whether it’s two years from now, five years from now, 20 years from now. Then we’ll do a strategic plan on what are our tactical goals, how do we get there and lay it out and go from there.”
