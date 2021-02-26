Animal lovers will soon have a fun new entertainment option in Joplin.
Set to hold its grand opening Monday, Nine Lives is a new business that combines frothy fuel with feline friends, reporter Joe Hadsall writes. Customers can come in for a variety of traditional coffee drinks or smoothies made with mostly local ingredients, then enjoy that beverage in the company of cats.
While the business won't offer cat adoptions for another month, customers can still hang out with at least 20 feline friends. It will also offer cat care supplies and treats, including catnip.
Learn more about this new venture in Joe's story, which will go online at joplinglobe.com later today and will be featured in Saturday's e-edition.
We'll also bring you:
- An update on personnel changes at the Joplin Sports Authority.
- The latest on Missouri lawmakers' efforts to protect businesses, churches, health care facilities and other entities from liability of COVID-19 exposure.
- A story about the school choice discussion that took place earlier this week at a meeting of the Joplin School Board.
Have a great weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.