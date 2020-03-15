New city manager to come on board Monday

Joplin's new city manager will come home to do his work.
Nick Edwards, who grew up in Joplin and graduated from Webb City High School and Missouri Southern State University, returns here after spending nine years working for the city of Lee's Summit. There, he started his career as a management analyst and worked his way up to assistant city manager.
Selected from four finalists. his hiring was announced Feb. 26.
In introducing Edwards that day, Mayor Gary Shaw said, "I think after a lot of searches, a lot of efforts, a lot of time spent, the City Council found the right one, the right fit, for our city, and we're excited."
Edwards, in turn, responded, "I want to thank the mayor and City Council for this opportunity to serve," Edwards said. "Joplin is a very special place to me. What I feel is that people are what makes Joplin great, and I'm grateful to have this opportunity."
On Friday, Edwards said he will have an important task in his first week on the job.
The immediate issue of the day is the COVID-19 disease.
"For me, it will be important to understand it and help plan the city response," he said. "I know there are plenty of professionals working on it, so I think my role will be to support their work."
Edwards also expects to meet with council members and become more acquainted with them, and their priorities and thoughts. He said he would like to meet community members and city staff.
He expects to work on a transition plan for his administration after talking to council about its expectations.
He also will intends to do a lot of listening.
"I'd like to meet with key stakeholders in the community, city staff and elected officials, and take notes about what they see as priorities for the city and emerging issues," he said. "I want to put that together in a report and take that to council to see if there are some priorities they have."
The council will take action at Monday's meeting on a contract for Edward's employment.
Key provisions are a starting salary of $160,000 a year plus $420 a month for retirement benefits, $6,000 a year for a vehicle allowance, along with the customary employee insurance benefits for health, life, vision and dental coverage.
The term of the contract is indefinite. It provides for the council's authority to separate for cause. If the council decided to terminate his employment without cause, the agreement provides for up to six months of severance pay.
The city's last manager who left a year ago, Sam Anselm, was provided severance under a similar contract provision. Though the city characterized that as a resignation, the mayor later said it was a mutual understanding between Anselm and the council for him to leave.
Among other spending measures to be taken up at the meeting, city staff will seek authorization for engineering services to start a project to address a cramped loading area at the new Joplin Senior Center for the Meals on Wheels program.
Volunteers said when the center opened that the existing arrangement was poorly designed to accommodate the pickup and loading of meals that are delivered daily to homebound seniors. Some volunteers quit the program because there was not enough parking or loading room and because access to the building to pick up the meals is not convenient.
The senior center opened in 2018 and was funded by a federal grant for Joplin's tornado recovery. The previous center location was damaged in the tornado, and there was repair of a wall of the building, though some problems with that wall continued after the repair. Also, activities for seniors had outgrown the space at their former building.
The contract for engineering would cover design of a widening of loading zone for meals and the installation of a canopy and awning to shelter volunteers from weather in the loading and unloading work. The design cost is $34,500 and would be paid with remaining disaster recovery funds, according to a staff report.
Time, place
The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.