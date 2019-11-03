The Women in Science Club at Missouri Southern State University is only in its second semester as a group, but its members are already having an impact on the community.
The group on Saturday hosted 35 Girl Scouts from across the region to earn their “Think Like a Citizen Scientist” badge at Reynolds Hall at Missouri Southern. The girls came from as far away as Springfield and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to learn the basics of the scientific process, including how to develop a hypothesis, research and record their findings for later analysis.
Katie Paine, the club's president and co-founder, said this was the group’s signature event and an opportunity to help young girls get excited about science.
“We started out small just to help people in the school here, and now we are influencing all these young kids who are still growing and don’t even know what they want to be,” Paine said. “We’re trying to get them into the science fields and get them thinking, 'Hey, it’s OK for us to think about this, too.' I think that’s a really good thing.”
Paine and Raven Paige, who are both MSSU seniors, said they started the club to create a community of women interested in science in general. The university already has clubs for a number of specific sciences, but Paine said she wanted the Women in Science Club to pull together people from across disciplines.
She said the club also provides a place where students can ask each other questions, and seniors who have been in college a few years can help freshmen and sophomores deal with challenges.
“I feel like it’s good to have a community, having people who will support you and are trying to kind of achieve similar goals,” Paine said. “You can talk to these people if you are having issues in a class or just don’t know what to do next, or even people who are changing their majors. If someone has been through a similar situation, they can really help.”
Paige, co-founder and treasurer, said the club also provides volunteer and community outreach opportunities. For example, club members previously visited Neosho to volunteer at the Back in Thyme Garden and Culinary Center. They’ve also hosted cleanup events and other community activities.
“I really like (that) it helps us prepare for the future,” Paige said. “... It’s helping us learn how to be more involved in the community, and two, it’s helping us prepare our resumes."
Citizen scientists
Paine said the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland sent the club an outline of what the Scouts must do to earn the “Think Like a Citizen Scientist” badge, and club members set up the event around that outline.
According to the Girl Scouts website, the badge is specifically for Brownie Scouts, who are supposed to:
• Find out how citizen scientists make observations, collect data and work with scientists to receive feedback on research.
• Do three citizen science activities by sharpening observation skills through two observation games and a SciStarter project.
• Plan a "Take Action" project that helps others.
Ameriah Shaffer, 10, was part of a troop that came from Broken Arrow to participate.
“I like science,” she said. “You get to explore, you get to learn new things and I just like science. Science is pretty fun.”
Evelyn Hobbs, 8, also from the Broken Arrow troop, had two good reasons for attending.
“My mom made me, and I want to be in space when I grow up,” she said. “I want to be the first woman on Mars.”
Ashley Steed, program specialist with the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, said giving Scouts a chance to earn a badge in one day is important.
“Badges show that you’ve gained a skill you didn’t have before, something they may not have learned in school, for instance,” Steed said. “I think it’s great that the Women in Science group did this. I love that even though they’re in a field that may not necessarily deal a lot with kids, they’re reaching out.”
Melissa Davis, a leader of the Broken Arrow troop, said she was grateful to the Women in Science Club for its work.
“Please, keep it up. Keep offering this kind of stuff for these girls,” she said.
