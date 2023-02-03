Cup O' Joe

Aileenne Aguillon makes a latte at Cup O' Joe on Jan. 27 in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a veteran's new coffee shop.

Cup O' Joe is a new coffee shop that focuses on building a community around coffee and honoring military service. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • The first day of recreational marijuana sales in Missouri. 
  • Joplin City Council considering $33 million in revenue bonds for two warehouses. 
  • A preview of events at Crystal Bridges. 

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.