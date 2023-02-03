Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a veteran's new coffee shop.
Cup O' Joe is a new coffee shop that focuses on building a community around coffee and honoring military service.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The first day of recreational marijuana sales in Missouri.
- Joplin City Council considering $33 million in revenue bonds for two warehouses.
- A preview of events at Crystal Bridges.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.