Today in the Globe newsroom we got comfortable with a very good dog.
Daniel, a new comfort dog at Immanuel Lutheran Church, has been on the job about a month and has already settled in well into his new job.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A report on taxes paid by Joplin residents.
- Efforts to double check a broadband map for accuracy.
- Neosho preparing for a new phase of bike park construction.
A note: We will not print an edition on Sunday, Dec. 25, because of the Christmas holiday. We'll see you on Monday, and hope you have a wonderful Christmas holiday.
