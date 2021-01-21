The new Cornell Complex that will be built next to Memorial Hall in Joplin got a big date marked on its calendar today: Feb. 1.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at 212 W. Seventh St. in Joplin. Attendees will be asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing practices.
Representatives of the Cornell Complex, Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts will be on hand, as well as project architects and the construction manager.
