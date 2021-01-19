MONETT, Mo. — Despite the frantic work taking place around him — as moving trucks and workers came and went in furious fashion — Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett Hospital, couldn’t help but grin.
The opening of the new 100,000-square-foot Cox Monett Hospital, a construction project many years in the making, was less than 75 hours away from completion.
It was a moment he described as both “monumental” and “historic.”
“There’s so many different emotions right now … seeing this all come together like this,” Bass said Tuesday morning. “I still pinch myself as I drive in.”
At 6 p.m. Friday, the $42 million hospital officially opens to the public. That will take place when the first patient is transported by ambulance from the old hospital to the new one, located east of Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on U.S. Highway 60. The emergency departments at both facilities will remain open until the last patient is discharged. When that occurs, the old hospital — which opened in 1953 — will close for good.
Ceremonies of both recognition and appreciation will take place Friday night, Bass said.
“Some people have worked (at the old site) for 35 to 40 years, and we want to honor that,” he said. It’s not sadness everyone is feeling, he said, “but a level of appreciation for what that building’s allowed us to do over the 65 years we’ve been in it.”
During a time when smaller, rural hospitals are closing across the United States — 47 closed or entered bankruptcy in 2019, with nearly 30 more added to that list in 2020, according to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission — Cox Monett Hospital has stayed open.
Constructing the new hospital, Bass said, simply could not have happened without CoxHealth’s financial stability and support.
“If we were a standalone hospital, we would not have been able to do this,” he said.
Community support was also key, he said: “Without that local support, we wouldn’t have been able to grow the way we’ve grown over the last five or six years and be able to do something like this.
“It’s very surreal to be in a position to be just a few days away from bringing our first patient into this hospital.”
The new hospital will offer a wide spectrum of care, including surgery, labor and delivery, emergency care, radiology as well as a 42-room, 27,000-square-foot clinic, the largest clinic of its type found in the entire CoxHealth system, Bass said. The new clinic brings all of the town’s primary care clinics — formerly at scattered locations — under one roof.
There will also be a pharmacy, cafeteria and gift shop, as well as three public entrances.
Differences between the two hospitals include:
• While the old hospital was actually larger by a few thousand square feet than the new one, the latter is much better planned out.
“You’re probably scratching your head and wondering why,” he said. “It’s because our current hospital is very inefficient: We have elevator shafts, stairwells and departments that were actually too large for what our needs were.”
For example, at the old hospital, the cesarean-section space was located away from the main labor and delivery ward, meaning mothers had to leave one secured area and pass through an unsecured area to get to the secured C-section space. In the new hospital, everything an expecting mother needs is in one area, complete with seven surgical suites. The way the patient rooms are designed, a nurse can do everything needed for a newborn “without ever taking (the child) out of the mother’s sight.”
“We really right-sized this hospital, and I’m very pleased with the outcome,” Bass said.
• Radiology practices — magnetic resonance imaging, mainly — are now located under one roof. That wasn’t the case at the old hospital. There, Bass said, patients had to be wheeled out of the building and into a nearby trailer for that, which “is not in the best interest of our patients.”
The number of beds remain the same, Bass said — 25. That number “is what the size of this community demands … and meets all of our needs.”
Eighteen of those 25 beds are for medical/surgical patients. Of those 18 rooms, four are dedicated to critical care patients, while the fifth can cater to immobile patients, with a lift system in place. The remaining seven beds are earmarked for labor and delivery, Bass said.
Each room has a large window and is private; at the old hospital, patients in two rooms had to share the same bathroom.
• The new hospital also features a dedicated helipad, something the old building didn’t have. There, the parking lot was used as a landing pad, meaning cars were moved to make room.
Bass said local and area residents are “beyond excited” to take a peek inside the new hospital.
“For the last two years, the No. 1 question is, ‘When can we see that new hospital? When is it going to be ready?’ I think our community understands the five-star level of quality that we’re able to bring to the new hospital,” he said.
“There might be people who have chosen not to use us in the past, (so) maybe this new facility will (pique) their interest enough to give us a chance. And I hope they do. I hope we can fulfill or even exceed their needs.”
