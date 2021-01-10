PITTSBURG, Kan. — Teddi Van Kam has been named new deputy health officer and interim director of the Crawford County Health Department.
“As one of the first health department nurses to respond to the COVID-19 crisis" in Southeast Kansas, Van Kam “has a solid knowledge base about the virus, quarantine guidelines and isolation procedures,” officials said in a release. “In addition, throughout the pandemic, she has demonstrated significant and clear leadership.”
Officials also cited Van Kam's experience in administration and organizational management, which they said will aid the county as COVID-19 vaccination procedures to area residents slowly rev up.
Dr. Tim Stebbins, director of Ascension Via Christi’s emergency department, will continue to serve as the department’s health officer through June.
Stebbins, Dr. Linda Bean and Janis Goedeke all filled department roles after Rebecca Adamson resigned from her positions as both director and health officer.
Freeman among nation’s healthiest companies
Freeman Health System has been recognized by the Wellness Council of America as a certified Silver Well Workplace for its organizational commitment to health promotion. The designation recognizes Freeman as one of the nation’s healthiest companies in 2020. The award came after a thorough review of Freeman’s WellBalance program.
WellBalance rewards employees for an active lifestyle and healthy choices, and includes fitness challenges, classes and myStrength, which provides employees with a personalized digital wellness account that can be used 24/7 to boost physical and emotional well-being. WellBalance also offers wellness points for participation, which can result in financial savings on health insurance premiums, according to a hospital release.
Freeman staff members volunteer to be wellness champions who motivate and encourage members of their departments to make healthy lifestyle changes. Freeman has more than 100 wellness champions who share aspects of the WellBalance program with more than 4,500 employees.
“From wellness centers to addiction services to our farmers market and more, Freeman Health System leads the way in fostering good health both for our own workforce and for the community at large,” said Paula F. Baker, president and CEO, in a statement. “We encourage healthy habits and provide wellness education for families, senior citizens, employee groups, athletes, veterans and other populations. Because physical wellness goes hand in hand with mental wellness, we continue to add to our roster of integrated behavioral health programs that help people improve their overall well-being."
