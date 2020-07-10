The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri in Joplin recently received a $10,000 retinal camera that will help detect complications or diseases in the eyes of diabetic patients before damage becomes irreparable.
Hillrom’s new Welch Allyn RetinaVue 700 Imager gives primary caregivers the capability to help diagnose diabetic retinopathy, a condition that occurs when diabetes damages the tiny blood vessels inside the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. The easy-to-use device captures high-quality images of the retina, which are electronically transferred to remote eye specialists who can diagnose the illness.
“The quality of the imaging here is unparalleled,” said Stephanie Brady, Community Clinic executive director, holding the device. “The image of the eye is in color where you can see the veins and the health of the eye. Then, our diabetic doctor (Howard Thompson) can take a look at that, and then those images are automatically sent to an ophthalmologist with Welch Allyn. Within 48 hours, we have the diagnosis for that person. We’re not having to send them to a doctor’s office. We’ll be able to develop a treatment plan and work with the patient.”
Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness in working-age adults ages 20 to 74. It affects 7.7 million Americans and could affect up to 11 million people by the year 2030, according to the National Eye Institute. The Community Clinic, located at 701 S Joplin Ave, is a local nonprofit that offers medical and dental services to those without insurance.
“Diabetes is our No. 1 diagnosis, and the majority of what we’re going to utilize this equipment for is testing for diabetic retinopathy or any diabetic related problems of the eye,” said Brady. “Right now, a good number of people who have diabetes are going to have glaucoma and other issues that are caused partially by their diabetes. This will give us early detection of some of those issues that if gone untreated can lead to blindness.”
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services states that primary care offices that have the ability to provide diabetic retinal exams means more patients who aren’t receiving an annual exam can be checked and referred to specialists for timely, vision-saving treatment.
“The real benefit and why it’s so great the Community Clinic is getting this equipment is that if you catch the disease early, 95% of the time, vision can be saved, but once the damage is done, you can’t fix it,” said Thomas Grant, director of marketing for Welch Allyn Vision Screening & Diagnostics. “It’s really important to catch the disease early.”
Retinopathy can be detected early in an annual diabetic retinal exam, but it usually requires a referral from a specialist, and many patients simply don’t comply, according to data from a 2004 study called “Monitoring Visual Status: Why Patients Do or Do Not Comply with Practice Guidelines.”
“The real key is that patients with diabetes don’t always have easy access to the eye specialists in order to diagnose diseases of the retina — the back of the eye,” said Grant. “Moving the equipment into primary care or community health centers, it’s much easier for them to get that exam and see if there’s any damage that needs to be addressed with further treatment at the eye specialist.”
Diabetes was listed as one of the top four health issues that continues to afflict residents in the Four-State Area at higher rates than the national average. The disease was cited in a recent health assessment report conducted by the Ozark Health Commission's Joplin region.
“Nationwide, we have a very high incidence of diabetes,” said Brady. “I think a lot of it is due to nutrition, sedentary lifestyles and heredity.”
Brady said the new machine is an absolute game changer and will allow the clinic to screen hundreds of patients annually rather than only a handful.
“Our hope is that even if we save the vision of a few patients, that’s huge,” she said. “None of our patients have insurance or a lot of resources. Right now, we can do about 20 diabetic vision-related screenings a year. With this, we’re probably going to be able to do 300.”
The nonprofit doesn’t rely on state or federal assistance and is funded by private donations, private foundations and patients. The equipment was funded by the clinic’s diabetic specialist and DEMDACO in Kansas City. Heart to Heart International also played a large role in helping the clinic obtain the device.
“In order to be cautious with our finances, we’re going to make sure the patients need it and not test just to test,” said Brady. “We do anticipate testing about a quarter to one-third of all of our diabetic patients in the first year. Another great thing about this equipment is beyond the diabetic retinopathy. If someone comes in and thinks they scratched their eye, it can pick up on all of that.”
In the end, Brady believes this will not only help open doors to its patients but also the clinic because the imager can show health outcomes they’ve never had before, which can be used in grant applications.
More about Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. The company says its innovations help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home.
Hillrom acquired the medical device company Welch Allyn, an American manufacturer of medical diagnostic devices and patient monitoring systems, in 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.