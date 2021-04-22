A higher-than-normal rate of lung cancer across the region pushed Freeman Health System to add a new diagnostic tool to its services.
The tool's robotic components provide doctors and patients with a faster, more direct method of seeing inside a patient's lungs, leading to faster diagnosis and treatment that could help boost survival rates.
"If a patient is diagnosed early and goes into treatment early, their survival rate is greater," said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman.
Officials with Freeman and Auris, a medical technology company, on Thursday introduced a robotic bronchoscopy tool powered by the company's Monarch platform. Operated with a controller that looks like it comes from a video game console, the system uses robotic components to enter the lungs directly through a patient's bronchial tubes.
The system allows for a much more clear picture inside the lungs, said Dr. Grant Pierson, a pulmonologist with Freeman. Traditional methods involve the use of CT scans and X-rays to determine the location and growth of a troublesome nodule and, in more concerning cases, surgery to access lung tissue.
But this system allows direct access through an existing opening in the body.
"We're going through a tube down the wind pipe into the airways of the lungs, which is where these nodules live a lot of times," Pierson said. "As the lung airways branch, that's where lung cancer likes to sit. You can miss it until it starts growing, but this gets us closer."
The machine requires no incisions, and the patient is sedated while the system is used. It is planned for its first use with a patient sometime during the week of June 7.
The system, purchased for about $600,000, is the first of its kind at any hospital in Missouri and is revolutionary in its precision. Pierson used a GPS system as an example — traditional diagnostic tools give a doctor two or three "turns" toward their intended destination, but there may be five more.
Because the robotic bronchoscopy system can go directly to a nodule, it can help eliminate repeated diagnostic tests and also eliminate the need for surgery to determine whether a nodule is not a concern — not all nodules are cancerous, Pierson said.
"How many of us want a part of our lung removed for a benign thing that's not causing problems?" Pierson said. "This system also helps us rule out cancer by finding nodules we don't need to worry about."
More cases
Health officials fully expect to find more cases of lung cancer, however.
According to a 2019 report from the Ozarks Health Commission, Jasper County has a lung cancer rate that is above the rates for both Missouri and the United States. And according to 2020 data from the American Lung Association, the rate of new lung cancer cases in Missouri is 72.4, ranking sixth-highest among all 50 states.
Pierson said the reasons for that are threefold: Our soil has a high amount of radon, and there are a high number of environmental exposures through manufacturing. But the biggest problem for the Joplin area is a higher-than-average smoking rate, he said.
Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department, confirmed the high number of smokers.
"I know that we do tend to have a higher rate than the state, and if you look at the rates of lung cancer, asthma, (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and others, we have typically higher rates," Moehr said. "We also have higher smoking rates than the state average, and our state average is one of the highest in the country."
The American Lung Association said that smoking is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer, responsible for about 90% of cases nationwide.
In addition to what already exists, the pandemic has brought new uncertainty for lung health, Baker said.
"COVID could take a toll on people's pulmonary systems," Baker said. "Because our lung cancer rates rise to the top (of other cancers) and because we see long-range issues with COVID, we wanted to get ahead of that curve and be innovative. This new tech can really help patients early on."
Dr. Samir Dalia, a medical oncologist with Mercy Hospital Joplin, reports a similar diagnosis rate — lung cancer and breast cancer are the most common versions seen by the hospital. Dalia said that another effect of the pandemic has been people delaying regular screenings aimed at catching lung cancer early, and older smokers may be eligible for low-dose CT scans.
"For all who didn't get a screening last year, it's time to get those scheduled because they lead to catching cancers," Dalia said. "Nationally, we are seeing an increased risk of cancer deaths because of not getting those screenings."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.