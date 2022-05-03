Mary McDonald has been named the new executive director of Compass Academy Network, a free summer enrichment program for area rural middle school students.
McDonald first joined the program last year, when she began leading data analytics and curriculum development. She previously has worked as a math instructor, counselor and, most recently, as principal of Lawrence Gardner High School in Topeka, Kansas.
“My passion is to bring more opportunity to children for growth and learning,” McDonald said in a statement. “I believe strongly in the impact of education, and I have seen education truly save lives in my career by illuminating paths previously unseen. At CAN, students experience belonging and challenge. I am proud of what CAN has accomplished so far and excited to work with the dedicated CAN team and local public school partners to continue building on our foundation to support students through the critical middle school years.”
McDonald, a graduate of Joplin’s Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, holds a bachelor’s degree in math from Grinnell College, a master’s degree in applied statistics from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Kansas.
In her new role, she succeeds Debra Humphreys, who founded the program in 2019. Humphreys remains the CEO.
“We are thrilled that Mary has stepped into this role as CAN embarks on the next phase of its development,” Humphreys said in a statement. “She is an energetic and innovative leader and, together with the extraordinary CAN team, will expand the program’s scope in the coming years to drive further positive impact for young people in rural communities throughout the Midwest.”
Compass Academy Network is housed at Thomas Jefferson, 3401 Newman Road. The upcoming summer session begins July 5; applications are being accepted at www.compass academynetwork.org/apply.
