FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. George Velez has been named medical center director for the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks.
He will oversee delivery of health care to veterans from the Fayetteville VA Medical Center and seven outpatient clinics, including those in Joplin, Branson, Springfield and Jay, Oklahoma.
Velez is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, with service on active duty and in the Air National Guard. He holds degrees from the Community College of the Air Force, Ohio State University, Baldwin Wallace University and Central Michigan University. He previously served as the deputy medical center director for the VA Caribbean Healthcare System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.