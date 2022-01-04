Today in the Globe newsroom we tossed around a Neosho group's plan to add a disc golf course.
As soon as they got permission from the city of Neosho, the Neosho Disc Golf Club got to work building a new course between Spring and Coler streets in Morse Park. Using money the raised themselves, club members bought and installed baskets and plan to upgrade the course intended for newcomers to the sport.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The Missouri Legislature starting its lawmaking session.
- The latest details of a murder charges filed against a Seneca woman.
- Additional actions from Joplin City Council's most recent meeting.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
