Pharmacist LeAnne Dickerson, co-owner of Blue Sage Cannabis Company, shows Carthage Chamber of Commerce members Brenny Ibarra and Tisha Jennings around the sales floor of the new dispensary, located at 429 Peach Tree Lane. Globe | John Hacker

Another medical marijuana dispensary has opened in the Joplin area.

Just a few weeks after dispensaries opened in Cassville and Neosho, Blue Sage Cannabis Company opened a dispensary in Carthage last weekend and celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. It's the second Blue Sage dispensary to open in Missouri; the first opened recently in Lebanon.

