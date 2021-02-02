Another medical marijuana dispensary has opened in the Joplin area.
Just a few weeks after dispensaries opened in Cassville and Neosho, Blue Sage Cannabis Company opened a dispensary in Carthage last weekend and celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. It's the second Blue Sage dispensary to open in Missouri; the first opened recently in Lebanon.
Learn more about this new business in a story from reporter John Hacker at joplinglobe and in Wednesday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- Updates on the mass shooting in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in which an adult and five children were killed.
- A preview of the Missouri Southern State University baseball season, which starts later this week.
- A story reviewing U.S. Rep. Billy Long's visit to Freeman Health System in Joplin earlier today.
Have a nice evening. Stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.