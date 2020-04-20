PINEVILLE, Mo. — In late January, Tara and Jody Cook envisioned their new moonshine business would be thriving by the time spring arrived, with people flocking to their distillery for tastings, business and entertainment events, and live music.
The current pandemic has painted a vastly different picture for the owners of Tall Pines Distillery just east of Interstate 49 on Goodin Hollow Road in the Pineville area in the months that have followed. Now eight weeks removed from the official opening of their business, Tara and Jody are using their distillery to produce and bottle alcohol for a different purpose: hand sanitizer.
“We knew there was a high need for sanitizer in the community, and we knew we could make it,” Tara said Monday. “It hasn’t been easy, but the sanitizer helps us sustain a new business while making a product that a lot of people need right now.”
The Cooks opened Tall Pines Distillery — a family-owned and -operated moonshine distillery and event center nestled in the limestone bluffs of Southwest Missouri — on Jan. 24 and quickly developed a large following of impassioned supporters up until the pandemic reached the U.S.
“We obviously never could have imagined a global pandemic breaking out just weeks after we opened up business,” Tara said. “It’s been rough, but I think we’ve found a way to adapt and get through this time while providing a service that we hope is helping a lot of people.”
The repurposed moonshine distillery is now selling as much hand sanitizer as it can make to local hospitals, health personnel, first responders and essential businesses in the community. Last week alone, the business sold and distributed about 1,500 9-ounce bottles of sanitizer via shipment or in-store pickup.
A two-distillation still is used to make about 25 gallons of sanitizer every two days with an alcohol proof that meets Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. It takes another day for the sanitizer to be bottled before it’s distributed.
“Fortunately for us, we have an entire stock room full of moonshine right now,” Tara said. “So that’s enabled us to switch all of our operations into making sanitizer.”
Jody said he and Tara will continue to make sanitizer as long as there’s a high demand for it. The product currently isn’t being sold to the general public, but a limited supply could be offered within the next two weeks.
“The government has given a waiver on licenses for denatured alcohol through the end of the year,” Jody said. “So if there’s a demand through the end of the year, we plan to at least keep making sanitizer through the end of the year. Once that waiver ends and we see what all the regulations are for that, we’ll have to consider our options again.”
Moonshine is still available for purchase at the distillery’s retail shop, which remains open with social distancing guidelines that limit 10 people in the building at one time while remaining at least 6 feet apart. All tours, tastings and events at the distillery have been suspended until further notice.
Tara said the sanitizer sales have helped the business keep its doors open while moonshine sales have dropped by about 70%.
“It allows us to keep our doors open and pay the bills,” she said. “We’re family owned and operated, so it’s only my husband and I and one of our daughters. And recently, we’ve had a lot of people who have asked if they can volunteer and help us out.
“It’s been really cool to be able to help the community and the people who are out there having to do their jobs. And it’s also pretty awesome to see the amount of support we’ve had here at the distillery.”
The grand opening of Tall Pines Distillery, originally scheduled for next week, has been postponed until further notice. The distillery will keep its customers informed of future events, tastings and concerts on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tallpinesdistillerymo.
