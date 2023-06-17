Thirteen new physicians graduated Friday from Freeman Health System's graduate medical education program.
The graduating physicians are Justin Orren, Kiara Angelina Pendergraft, Nina Devi Pinjala, Christina Schramm, Zachary Vincent and Gregory Wallis in the field of emergency medicine; Melanie Akuna, Zachary S. Anderson, Sofiya Azim, Adam Lawrence Magiera and Ashley Brooke Vincent in the field of internal medicine; and Vanessa E. Halvorsen and Kellee Nicole Neal in the field of ear, nose and throat.
As a teaching hospital, Freeman provides resident physicians the opportunity to study with some of the most knowledgeable and dedicated physicians in the country.
“The way physician education works is they do four years of medical school,” said Stephanie Lea, director of Freeman’s medical education program. “Now, after medical school they each get that lovely MD or DO title, but they really can’t do anything with it until they first complete their residency. So that’s where we come into play here.”
Freeman provides clinical rotations to more than 100 medical students each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.