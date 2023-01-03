Dover Hill

The new Dover Hill Elementary entrance shows off modern architecture. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched a school community prepare for a move. 

Students, parents and other people attended an open house Tuesday for the new Dover Hill Elementary School. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • An updated pay agreement with firefighters.
  • A new reading program at Joplin Public Library. 
  • The U.S. House's failure to elect a new speaker. 

We hope you have a relaxing evening. 

