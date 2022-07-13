Today in the Globe newsroom we watched an art project take form.
A new mural under development in downtown Joplin tells a story about Black history.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Another delay for repair of a Range Line bridge.
- A nationwide candlelight vigil for an Afghan refugee student.
- Questions for U.S. Representative candidates.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
