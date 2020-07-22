New education cottage at Wildcat Glades taking shape

Construction crews are making headway on the new Wildcat Glades Friends Group education cottage being built on the grounds of the former ballfields in Wildcat Park.
There will be limitless opportunities for the community once the new 864-square-foot education cottage is completed later this year, said Robin Standridge, the group's executive director.
“We’re definitely going to do our preschool programs here, like Aquatic Life and Wild Babies,” Standridge said. “We build bee houses (and) bird boxes, and I’d love to see some nature art classes come back. But the sky's the limit. We’re really open and would love to see other community groups use this.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation took over the Wildcat Glades nature center at the park in 2018 and now operates its own programs at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. The friends group, which operates independently from the state as a nonprofit organization, has been offering youth programs and classes but was without its own space, ultimately sparking the idea of building the education cottage.
The group has given a new name to the former ballfields — Wildcat Village. It features native flowers, musical instruments, the Eagle's Nest playground, shaded seating, restrooms and storage space, and it will come full circle with the cottage. Volunteers have been working on the space since 2018.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the cottage was held on Valentine’s Day, and it was projected to be completed by the spring, but delays such as weather and COVID-19 stalled construction.
“It should be done over the next few weeks,” Standridge said. “After it’s completed, we’ll do another ribbon cutting, and we’ll let people come inside. Our education committee’s ecstatic and has been waiting for this for a long time. They dream big, and they already have part two planned. This building was designed to be added onto, if the need arises.”
The goal is to have the building open by early October. Crews have placed the steel frame and poured the foundation of the energy-efficient, eco-friendly structure. Solar panels will also be installed on the roof, and the cottage will be outfitted with Wi-Fi and security cameras. The front porch will have a stamped concrete design.
Sidewalks will come through Wildcat Village and lead to the cottage, which will have two shaded porches for different activities. Inside, there will be a dark wall for viewing videos and cabinets for storage.
Standridge said the project was made possible by a $13,924 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation and additional donations. The project is estimated to cost approximately $60,000.
“This structure is debt-free, which is something that’s very important to the friends group,” she said. “We don’t want to incur debt. If anything were to ever happen to the friends group, this particular facility would go back to the city because it’s technically their property.”
Volunteer Mike Poiry said the education cottage is the central focus of the organization and the Wildcat Village footprint.
“That’s going to be the capstone of the whole village, and we’re really looking forward to its completion because we as volunteers are out here working hard, but we’d like to sit in there and watch an expert give a presentation," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.