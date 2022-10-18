Dave Holden, who has worked for the Joplin Fire Department for 21 years, has been named the new emergency management coordinator for Joplin and Jasper County, the city of Joplin announced Tuesday.
Holden will begin Nov. 7. He will succeed Keith Stammer, who will retire on Nov. 1 after 17 years in the position.
The role of emergency management coordinator is to ensure that plans are in place for emergencies, according to the city. The coordinator works with area emergency services to protect life and property in the community, and serves a key role in addressing disasters.
Holden was selected for the position by Joplin fire Chief Gerald Ezell and the Jasper County Commission.
“I believe his knowledge of the city of Joplin from his 21 years of service, along with his extensive experience and education in emergency management procedures, weather incident forecasting and natural disaster response and preparation, will allow him to make a seamless transition into this position,” Ezell said in a statement. “His knowledge of community safety, state and federal procedures in emergencies and involvement in command staff practices will be a strong asset for the community.”
The position is partially funded by Jasper County.
"Mr. Holden was the clear choice to fill this position, and there is great confidence in Mr. Holden's knowledge and skills," said Darieus Adams, Western District commissioner for Jasper County, in a statement. "After working in public safety for a number of years, he has experienced a number of scenarios that could affect our region."
Holden has a bachelor's degree in physical geography from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, with studies in meteorology, geography, topographical maps and mapping, geographical hazards and disasters. He also completed his senior thesis on severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
"It is greatly appreciated to be given the opportunity to continue my career in emergency services,” Holden said in a statement. “I am excited and look forward to serving the residents of the city of Joplin and Jasper County for many more years."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.