New estimates place school project cost at $28 million

The combined cost of building a school on donated Dover Hill Park land to replace two older elementary schools and adding space to a third school has increased by an estimated $3 million beyond the $25 million bond issue authorized by voters in June.
The Joplin Board of Education met Monday with Chad Greer, of Corner, Greer and Associates, the architects, and Aaron Hight, with Crossland Construction, the construction manager on both projects, to approve a “guaranteed maximum price” on the expansion at Kelsey Normal Elementary School and discuss increases in the expected budget on construction of the school at Dover Hill.
Superintendent Melinda Moss told the board that the district has the money in its capital projects fund to cover the overages.
Dover Hill school
Greer said the estimated costs for the Dover Hill school had increased by more than $1.7 million because of new details discovered with regard to preparing the site for the school, and decisions made by the architect and district officials and teachers that will add about 3,000 square feet to the building.
One cost driver was a decision to expand the space reserved for the special education classes.
Sandra Cantwell, executive director of student services for the school district, said planners had thought to give the special education programs about the same space as they had at West Central and Columbia elementaries, but that was not sufficient for the program's needs.
“We’re at capacity in those classrooms now by moving kids from those buildings and moving them to other programs,” Cantwell said. “We didn’t have the safe rooms in there for kids that, just for their own safety, have to have a place to go in there. Then they weren’t considering the classrooms for students with multiple disabilities — sometimes we might have six or seven adults, it might be a parent or two and the kids — so in those small classrooms you can’t get all the adult bodies in the classroom and give the kids the kind of space they need for their disability.”
Changes included eliminating planned balconies on some second-floor classrooms, moving the walls and windows out to move that space indoors, installing additional electrical service capacity for future expansion and adding more space in the kitchen.
Greer said those changes added $1,719,816 to the estimated cost of the building, increasing the overall cost of the Dover Hill school to $25.3 million.
The board approved the budget with one "no" vote from member Jeff Koch.
Koch said he felt the district didn’t plan ahead well enough and should have found a way to stick with the budget.
“I guess it’s OK that we’re over because there’s a good reason, but I think we should have asked for that amount to begin with,” Koch said. “I think we need to continue with the project; there’s no idea of stopping. I’m just trying to make sure we watch our budget and stay under. They added things, but they didn’t take anything out."
Kerry Sachetta, superintendent of operations, said the cost for the Dover Hill school will likely change because that project is still in the design phase. He said the district won’t be going out for bids on it until spring.
He said architects and engineers typically plan their budgets conservatively, or on the high end of their range of estimates, with the hope that bids will come in below the estimates.
Kelsey Norman expansion
The guaranteed cost for construction work at Kelsey Norman was pegged at $2,225,335.
Sachetta said that number did not include an estimated $489,000 in “soft costs,” which include furniture, fixtures and technology. Those could come in higher or lower than the estimate.
That puts the total estimated cost for the expansion at $2,714,876, or $222,036 under the budgeted price of a previous estimate of $2,936,912.
Bids on the Kelsey Norman expansion were opened Dec. 10, so the guaranteed construction cost is a solid price, Sachetta said. The project could come in lower, but it won’t go higher than the price approved by the board.
