BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The "I Am Route 66" art show will get started with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum, 740 E. Ave. The exhibit was created by photographer Jim Livingston, who will also be on site to discuss the work.
Guests may also choose to have their photos taken for the "I Am Route 66" project. Portraits are displayed along with text from their subject that finishes three thoughts: “I am…,” “I regret…” and “Before I die…” The project is intended to be a tribute to the people and cultures that are found along America's "Mother Road," Route 66.
Artwork will be on display during normal Museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 5.
Details: baxterspringsmuseum.org, heritagectr@embarqmail.com, 620-856-2385.
