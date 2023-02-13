PITTSBURG, Kan. — “Real Abstraction” by artist Nick Gadbois will open Wednesday at the Harry Krug Gallery in Porter Hall at Pittsburg State University.
Gadbois, a Kansas City-based contemporary artist, has worked included in numerous private and corporate collections and has been exhibited across the U.S.
His CNC router paintings are MDF boards known as “spoil boards.” These cutting boards are castaways from commercial projects and contain a matrix of lines and shapes that overlap. Made through robotics, the boards combine systems of order and randomness.
Porter Hall is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The building is closed on weekends.
