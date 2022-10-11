MIAMI, Okla. — Local Environmental Action Demanded, or LEAD Agency, is kicking off its 24th annual Tar Creek Conference on Wednesday with a new interactive flood map of Ottawa County that details how toxic metals are located within a flood plain and dispersed throughout the region with every flooding event.
Held annually since 1998, the Tar Creek Conference invites scientists, tribal leaders, government agencies and local residents to discuss current environmental issues. Attendees this year will include federal and state environmental agencies, tribal officials, researchers and community members.
The conference is slated for Wednesday and Thursday in the Student Union Ballroom at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami. Registration is required. The event will also be available online, and this year’s theme is “Aspirations for Restoration.”
LEAD Agency, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, formed in 1997 to begin working on both the health and the environmental issues in Northeast Oklahoma. Rebecca Jim, executive director for the LEAD Agency, created the annual Tar Creek Conference to keep the public informed about the federal Tar Creek Superfund site’s ongoing work and provide them with an outlet to ask questions.
On Wednesday, a new interactive flood map will be unveiled, which details how toxic lead and zinc mining waste currently lies within the Tar Creek flood plain, leaving the area even more vulnerable to heavy metals contamination, despite ongoing cleanup efforts.
LEAD Agency’s new map shows that when Tar Creek floods, Ottawa County not only suffers the impact of toxic creek water, but also direct contamination from toxic mine waste. Copies of the map will be distributed to conference attendees on Wednesday. A website link to access the online map will also be provided.
The map project began in 2020 when Jim partnered with Thriving Earth Exchange to create a tool that could visually showcase what happens when Tar Creek floods. American Geophysical Union’s Thriving Earth Exchange program connects communities with scientists and supports them as they work together to tackle local challenges related to natural hazards, natural resources and climate change.
Jim’s primary collaborator was Jessica Tran, a community science fellow with AGU’s Thriving Earth Exchange, who worked with environmental scientists and cartographers to develop the interactive map that includes the specific locations of chat, aquifers, and groundwater wells, as well as the locations of Federal Emergency Management Agency assessed properties.
“We’ll be conducting a flood survey of residents who live in the flood zones, and we’ll follow up with them to see if they want to be relocated, bought out, or if they’d feel safer if their home was built up a few feet,” said Jim. “The city, grand gateway and the county need those answers, so they can request FEMA money to put in place before the next flood. This way, we’ll be able to know who’s ready for a buyout or who has been flooded too many times.”
Tran and Jim hope the map will spur the EPA to clean up Tar Creek, and alert local residents to imminent risks.
“Homes that have been remediated may very well be re-contaminated, and climate change will continue to make things worse,” Tran said in a statement. “With more frequent and unpredictable flooding, we need to clean up Tar Creek, so it is safe for residents of Ottawa County.”
The conference’s focus on Thursday will be about ecosystem restoration with updates on the benzene cleanup at the defunct B.F. Goodrich tire plant in Miami, nature-based solutions for Tar Creek waters and more.
Mining history
Tar Creek, one of the oldest and most complex Superfund sites, is a former lead and zinc mining area, part of the Tri-State Mining District that included Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
Historic lead and zinc mining took place throughout the region from the 1870s to the 1970s, supplying raw materials for bullets used in both world wars.
Along with the nearly 181 million tons of ore removed, millions of tons of chat were left behind after mining ended. Mountains of chat and other mine waste up to 200 feet high covered thousands of acres. Also left were more than 1,000 mine shafts and more than 100,000 exploratory boreholes.
In 1979, acidic water from mines began bubbling to the surface near Commerce and flowed into Tar Creek, killing most of the life downstream and running red as a result of contamination.
More than 40 square miles were included when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added Tar Creek to the federal National Priorities List, making it a Superfund site, in 1983 due to high concentrations of cadmium, lead and zinc in the mined areas of Ottawa County.
Tar Creek, an 11-mile creek that flows through the superfund site, has made the list of the top 10 most endangered rivers in the country for two years running. Due to mine water drainage and runoff from the Tri-State Mining District, and especially the Tar Creek Superfund Site, the sediments of Grand Lake, Neosho River and Tar Creek are contaminated with toxic heavy metals.
For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.leadagency.org.
