As a 15-year-old, Shayna Conner made a discovery that helped shape the direction of her life and career.
It was then that she became introduced to maternal fetal medicine as she went with her mother, Kathy, to numerous medical appointments during her mother's high-risk pregnancy, which was complicated by three previous cesarean sections and age.
Conner was there in the waiting room as her mother gave birth to her younger sister, Janine. Now almost 24 years later, Conner waits not in the waiting room but in the procedure rooms, as she works as a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Freeman Health System in Joplin.
Initially, Conner thought she would pursue a career in science. In fact, she began college pursuing a psychology degree in order to become a psychiatrist. But during medical school, she found herself drawn to maternal medicine and women’s health.
“Complicated obstetrics patients captured my interest,” Conner said. “I like to help with maternal medicine because it intrigues me how everything works together within a complicated condition.”
Conner said she likes helping women take charge of their medical decisions.
“During pregnancy, many women feel like they lose control over their health and body,” she said. “I like being an advocate and an educator for women in high-risk conditions, allowing them to become a partner in their own health care.”
That partnership, Conner said, revolves around allowing patients to know the reason behind procedures and medical decisions.
“Biologically and psychologically, there are better outcomes,” Conner said. “For example, if a patient is diabetic and pregnant, (and) if we explain why it’s important to monitor high blood sugar and its effects on the fetus, we usually end up with better control of (the patient’s blood sugar) and have lower risks in the pregnancy.”
Women in Joplin sometimes travel to bigger cities or meet with maternal fetal medical specialists via telehealth, and procedures such as amniocentesis and cerclage can require travel.
Conner hopes to change that. Because of the increased availability of care, women can more easily access help without the need for extensive travel, helping to reduce maternal and fetal morbidity rates.
“At Freeman, I will be performing amniocentesis, which is done in utero, for the purpose of genetic diagnosis,” Conner said. “An additional procedure that can now be performed here at Freeman is cerclage placement. A cerclage is a procedure where a stitch/suture is placed around the cervix to decrease the risk for preterm birth in specific cases.”
Common conditions she treats include diabetes, hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, obesity, history of preterm birth, multiple gestation (such as twins and triplets), thyroid disease, blood clotting disorders, abnormal ultrasound findings, fetal abnormalities and genetic conditions.
Conner, who grew up in St. Louis, moved with her chiropractor husband, Craig, to Joplin in September with their two children, Ariella, 6, and Jameson, 3. She attended medical school at the University of Missouri and completed her residency and embraced research at Washington University. She worked at Barnes-Jewish Hospital before joining the Freeman Health System Perinatology Center.
“I needed a change in pace and was looking for a new position,” Conner said. “Freeman is a unique hospital system which puts the patients first.”
