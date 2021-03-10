Fundraiser4

Chris Blue stirs a pot of chili at the warming center at the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center on Monday. Organizers said volunteers had been assisting about 30 people who were without any place to escape the cold. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a fundraiser for a group that helped warm people during the winter storm.

The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center opened its building to the homeless as a warming center during February's sub-zero temperatures. The center is now the beneficiary of a new fundraiser being organized by Access to Justice, a local law firm.

We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Planned demolition for a broken bridge on Pennsylvania Avenue.
  • The potential for severe thunderstorms this week.
  • More about the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed by the House.

We're over the hump, folks. Have a pleasant evening.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.