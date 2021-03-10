Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a fundraiser for a group that helped warm people during the winter storm.
The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center opened its building to the homeless as a warming center during February's sub-zero temperatures. The center is now the beneficiary of a new fundraiser being organized by Access to Justice, a local law firm.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Planned demolition for a broken bridge on Pennsylvania Avenue.
- The potential for severe thunderstorms this week.
- More about the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed by the House.
We're over the hump, folks. Have a pleasant evening.
