The number of entrants in PhotoSpiva over the past 46 years has gone up and down. This year, a surge is obvious, and Spiva Art Center's new gallery space is part of the reason.
"Everything ebbs and flows, but this year, I would definitely say that the increase is due to our new gallery space," said Heather Lesmeister, executive director of the center. "People are excited about being in our new building's exhibition space. ... It's just gorgeous for showing people's work."
Fifty-five artists have submitted 125 entries for this year's photo competition — an increase over last year's 96 entries. Started in 1977, it is the longest-running photo contest of its kind.
This year's finalists are both amateurs and professionals from all over the country showcasing a variety of work. Those entries will be presented for the first time Friday during an open reception, set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Jennifer Thoreson, a nationally renowned photographer known for her artistic composition, will serve as this year's juror. As part of a PhotoSpiva tradition, Thoreson will give portfolio reviews to entrants, then speak during an awards ceremony, both set for Saturday.
Also known as a respected teacher and lecturer, Thoreson's conceptual photography has earned acclaim from fine-art institutions across the world. She has been a finalist in PhotoSpiva as well.
Other traditional events include a showing of kids' photography, floral arrangements inspired by entrants, and a poetry and prose contest.
All of those events are centered on an exhibition that is making use of the center's new gallery space at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
Lesmeister said that a return to normal activities after the pandemic also is driving the increased number of entrants.
But word about the center's new gallery spread among entrants from across the country, said Jade Henning-Cantrell, administrator of the center. Only 15 of the 55 photographers are from the Southwest Missouri region.
The expanded and modernized features of the gallery, including its mobile walls, have inspired this year's showing, Henning-Cantrell said.
"The most important thing is how the exhibit is looking in the new space," Henning-Cantrell said. "We have had a lot of new volunteers add their perspective to the layout, and it has been invaluable."
PhotoSpiva events
Events for this year's contest include:
• PhotoSpiva Kids and Tweens, showing from Saturday until April 22. The photographers in this exhibit took photography fundamentals classes at Spiva to participate. Their works are for sale, and they will receive commission for them.
• Spiva in Bloom, showing from March 23 to 25. The small exhibit features the work of floral designers making arrangements inspired by some of the PhotoSpiva entries.
Paired with Spiva in Bloom are a catered lunch, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23 with a live floral demonstration by Justin Thomas, owner of The Wild Flower; and flower arrangement classes set for March 25.
• 1,000 Words, a poetry and prose contest. Writers are asked to let one or two of the PhotoSpiva entries inspire written works that will be read during a special event April 18.
• Jo Mueller Small Works Auction, showing from Saturday until May 12. Held in conjunction with PhotoSpiva, this exhibit and auction features member artists and their work in a fundraiser for the center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.