In addition to making music and writing books for kids, performer Secret Agent 23 Skidoo tried making hot sauce. It was not well received.
Even after they toned the heat down in the recipe, kids didn’t enjoy spice all that much, he discovered.
“It was a challenge,” he said. “I know how to make potency and flavor in music, but I don’t know how to do that with hot sauce.”
Skidoo has a long list of awards and accolades that prove his statement. As the frontman for The Secret Agency, the Grammy-winning artist will perform in Joplin on Tuesday in a concert intended for entire families, not just kids.
The Secret Agency touring band features two singers and two B-boys breaking, as well as plenty of chances for crowd interaction for an entertaining dance party. Skidoo said the show is a positive, uplifting hip-hop and funk show for families, with plenty of respect for the roots from which they draw.
Skidoo brings serious funk chops and sci-fi style to this new direction. While playing and touring with Granola Funk Express as a rapper and producer, the band shared the stage with performers such as Mos Def, P-Funk All Stars and Run DMC.
Skidoo in 2017 won a Grammy for Best Children’s Album with “Infinity Plus One,” an album inspired by the gold record astronomer Carl Sagan attached to the Voyager spacecraft. He has released a total of 10 studio albums, and 13 of his songs have reached No. 1 on SiriusXM’s 13 Under 13 list.
Since 2008, he and his band have carved out their place in a genre becoming known as family music, popularized by acts such as Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, Wendy & DB and Alphabet Rockers.
More than kids’ music, songs in the family genre tend to feature more complicated musical arrangements and structures. It is a scene that is “considered intelligent, independent family music aimed at a universal connection,” he said, between kids, their parents and even people without their own children.
And it’s not exactly new. While Skidoo said we are in “a golden age of family music,” this trend started decades ago and was further popularized by Jim Henson and the Muppets, “Fat Albert” and “The Electric Company.”
“We can use those big, primary-color feelings about fear, or love or fitting in,” Skidoo said. “But musically we don’t dumb it down. We can boil it down, but we never dumb it down.”
The genre actually lets Skidoo explore how to blend numerous other genres. He has worked with a variety of musicians, including the Asheville (North Carolina) Symphony. One song, for instance, takes a story first written in “1,001 Arabian Nights” and meshes it with rap and melodies from Bach. Another merges funk with pirate shanties and reggae.
And hip-hop opens up plenty of space for writing important ideas and telling rich, full stories, he said.
“The average hip-hop song has 10 times as many lyrics as a standard pop song,” Skidoo said. “It gives freedom to make points thoroughly. You can tell beautiful, long-form stories in a 3-minute song.”
