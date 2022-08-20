A long-running chamber music organization has announced its upcoming season for 2022-23, with several of its concerts to be held in the new Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.
Pro Musica Joplin on Friday announced its lineup of performers, which includes some returning favorites and some fresh faces. One concert will be one of the first to be held at the complex's Beshore Performance Hall.
Several concerts will feature an important part of that hall: its piano. Three of the four concerts scheduled for the hall will feature award-winning pianists.
"One of the wonderful things about the hall is that it is going to have a wonderful Steinway piano," said Emlyn Johnson, Pro Musica executive director. "We are looking forward to celebrating that instrument."
The lineup includes:
• Sinta Quartet, Sept. 8 at First Community Church. This saxophone quartet performs classic compositions for string quartet adapted for the sax, as well as new works from contemporary composers. The quartet was featured by Pro Musica Joplin in 2015 and Pittsburg State University in 2016.
• PubliQuartet, Oct. 13 at First Presbyterian Church. Since its formation in 2010, this string quartet has become known for presenting interpretations of a wide variety of musical genres.
• Vienna Boys Choir, Nov. 4 at Central Christian Center. Renowned for angelic voices, this choir is composed of vocal music prodigies. This concert will be a ticketed event; tickets can be purchased for $15.
• Schumann Quartet and Jon Nakamatsu, Nov. 15 at Cornell Complex. The string quartet featuring three brothers will perform with the Van Cliburn-winning pianist.
• Trio con Brio Copenhagen, Feb. 16 at Cornell Complex. Featuring a violinist, cellist and pianist, this ensemble will present a program of classical and Scandinavian works.
• Ying Quartet, March 30 at Cornell Complex. A returning favorite, this string quartet is regarded as one of chamber music's most innovative, imaginative groups.
"This group has been involved with Pro Musica for decades, sharing a connection with founder Cynthia Schwab," Johnson said. "They have returned to Joplin every so often. To bring them back in this space dedicated to beautiful music feels like a full-circle journey."
• Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble and Simon Crawford-Phillips, April 20 at Cornell Complex. Based in London, this academy offers a number of ensembles. This wind ensemble will be joined by pianist Crawford-Phillips.
Complex opening soon
Built with private funding on land donated by the city of Joplin, the complex is slated to open later this year, said Emily Frankoski, director of nonprofit managing organization Connect2Culture. Nov. 12 has been scheduled for its first public opening.
Frankoski said that the organization is working with the organizers of an annual Veterans Day parade, set for the same day, to ensure events don't clash — and maybe even pair.
"The parade ends at Memorial Hall, and our planning committee thought it would be great to somehow continue that," Frankoski said. "We are working on a way for the parade to finish at the Leggett and Platt Green with something."
The Schumann Quartet and Jon Nakamatsu concert will be presented in collaboration with Connect2Culture, and marks one of the first concerts to be held in the building.
Frankoski said the organization, which presents an annual concert series called "Curtains Up," will announce its upcoming slate of performances in September.
