Planned Parenthood is launching a new health care model for transgender patients at several of its health centers, including the clinic in Joplin.
The $3 million program, called TRANSforming Community TRANSforming Care, is a partnership between Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri and the Metro Trans Umbrella Group, a St. Louis-based advocacy nonprofit. It aims to expand health care services, conduct trauma-informed research and build a sex education curriculum tailed toward the transgender community, and it will be designed by the trans and nonbinary community.
It's being touted as the first trans health care partnership of its kind in the state, and it will be available even to patients who are uninsured or underinsured.
According to a recent study released by the Kaiser Family Foundation, transgender adults are more likely to be uninsured. Nearly 1 in 5 transgender adults experiences cost-related barriers to health care.
The National Center for Transgender Equality reports that trans people face significant job loss and job fragility, leading to a higher rate of uninsurance. And some public and private insurance plans continue to deny coverage for medically necessary care, the group says.
"This is a groundbreaking health care model that eliminates discriminatory barriers in our health care system that make it harder for transgender individuals to access the essential care they need," said Sayer Johnson, co-founder and executive director of the Metro Trans Umbrella Group, in a statement. "Every person, no matter their gender identity, deserves to feel empowered to take control of their bodies."
As part of the program, Planned Parenthood will expand its gender-affirming care services to its health centers in Joplin, Springfield and St. Louis.
"Planned Parenthood is committed to ensuring every person is the expert of their own life and that starts with having a trusted, competent health care home," said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. "The reality is, more often than not, that is a privilege that isn’t afforded to every person in the transgender community. This new partnership with MTUG is only the beginning of our work to address health care gaps unique to trans patients."
The project is part of the Missouri Foundation for Health's Opportunity Fund Program, which targets inequities in health-related systems or circumstances in the state.
The expansion of health services for the trans community comes as lawmakers in Missouri propose legislation that would bar trans youths from participating in school sports based on the gender with which they identify and would prohibit medical providers from administering gender reassignment treatments for anyone younger than 18.
State lawmakers also want to restrict transgender students’ sports participation in Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Dakota and New Hampshire. States weighing proposed bans on certain medical treatment for transgender minors include Alabama, Indiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas.
The proposals run counter to an executive order signed by Democratic President Joe Biden during his first day in office prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. The order immediately sparked a backlash from conservative groups, a split that reflects the deep divisions in the U.S. around transgender youths.
Transgender adults make up a small portion of the U.S. population, about 1.3 million as of 2016, according to the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law that specializes in research on LGBTQ issues.
