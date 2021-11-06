CARTHAGE, Mo. — An artificial ice skating rink, giant bounce house and monster inflatable slide are among the attractions coming to downtown Carthage for an extended holiday run, Nov. 26 to Jan. 1.
Three different parking lots along with Fifth Street just south of the Carthage square will be converted into a Hometown Holidays Village, courtesy of the Steadley Trust and Vision Carthage.
Abi Almandinger, executive director of Vision Carthage, said this will be a first-of-its-kind experience for Carthage, open to the public most of the time but also available for private events on other days.
“We have been wanting to do more downtown to show off the square, the businesses, how charming the square is of course, and last year we did some new things that hadn’t been done before,” Almandinger said. “We painted the windows of the businesses on the square and added a lot of Christmas lights, we wrapped all the trees on the courthouse lawn with lights and built a smaller version of the light tunnel on the walkway on the south side of the square."
The pandemic altered last year's plans, but gave Almandinger a sense of what to expect and what visitors wanted.
“It was kind of like a test run, so that kind of indicated to us that, yes, people want to see the lights, they want a winter wonderland-type idea.”
People will enter through a much larger light tunnel on the sidewalk mall on the south side of the square. They will purchase tickets in a tent at the south end of the light tunnel and be greeted by a holiday fairy-tale scene.
“You go into the ‘Village’ and you’ve got the gondola that’s a photo opportunity, you’ve got a 30-foot snow man that’s also a bounce house, you’ve got a 31-foot-tall slide that is 100 feet long that’s called Snowzilla Jr.,” Almandinger said. “Then you’ve got a snow maze, it’s a timed maze like you would do with a corn maze at a fall festival. Something similar to that in a snow setting. Then you've got the ice skating rink.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. We tried to pick different activities for all age groups. The maze, all age groups can do it. The bounce house, that will be for littler kids. The slide, pretty much anyone can do that as well and then of course ice skating.”
Almandinger said the Hometown Holidays Village does have a cost. For people living in the 64836 zip code, the cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. General admission for people from outside that zip code is $10 per person and $25 per family. The ice skating rink is an extra $5 for everyone.
“It’s pretty conducive to how charming our square is, and of course we want to draw people downtown to our retail businesses and just be promoting the square,” Almandinger said. “It’s an economic development thing, it’s a tourism thing, but it's also for the community so it really checks a lot of boxes.”
The Hometown Holidays Village will be open to the public from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 1:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays are reserved for private events except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, when it will be open to the public from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Almandinger said she’s hiring staff to help run it but people can also volunteer. Anyone interested in reserving the village for a private event or volunteering can call Almandinger at 417-793-6589 or email visioncarthage@gmail.com or visit www.visioncarthage.com.
